Over 7k people to join Modi in Srinagar on Yoga Day: J-K LG
June 19, 2024  17:46
image
More than 7,000 people from different walks of life will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day on the banks of the famous Dal lake in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha told PTI that it is an honour for the entire Kashmir valley to have the prime minister here on the International Yoga Day.
 
"It's an honour for the whole valley to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on the International Yoga Day. He will perform Yoga on the banks of Dal Lake with more than 7,000 people who will participate in the event on June 21," Sinha said.
 
The LG said the prime minister has a special connection with Jammu and Kashmir which is the reason that he chose to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day in Srinagar.
 
"In the past 10 years, Yoga has got a recognition at both national and international level. More than 23.5 crore people have participated in the event so far.
 
"In Jammu and Kashmir, last year 23 lakh people participated in Yoga Day and I am seeing an increase in people performing Yoga on everyday basis. For a stress-free life, people are opting for yoga," he said.
 
On PM Modi's relationship with the people of Kashmir, Sinha said they are equally attached to the prime minister as was seen at his public meeting at Bakshi stadium in March this year.
 
"I don't believe there's a distance between the people of Jammu and Kashmir and PM Modi. Three months ago when he gave a speech at Bakshi stadium, a sea of people came to witness the historic moment. This proves that the people are equally attached with PM Modi.
 
"If some people believe that there is a distance between the people and the PM, then it's their problem. Our PM remains in touch with locals here through different mediums.
 
"When a weaver does something extraordinary, when youth initiate something new, our PM appreciates them. The boost in economy that we are witnessing also has a big contribution of our PM," he added.
 
On the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, Sinha said the administration is always on its toes when it comes to religious festivals and events of all communities.
 
"We have made special arrangements for Amarnath Yatra also. Muharram is also approaching and we will make sure that everything is in place," he said.
 
Sinha said after the successful conduct of the G20 summit last year, there was a direct impact on the tourist influx in Jammu and Kashmir. -- PTI
