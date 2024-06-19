RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Naveen Patnaik to be leader of opposition in Odisha assembly
June 19, 2024  19:09
image
Former CM Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said he would be the leader of the opposition in the Odisha assembly.

Speaking to reporters, Patnaik said the decision was taken at the BJD's legislature party meeting.

"We had a meeting of the MLAs of the BJD. I congratulated and thanked them. They have elected me as the leader of the opposition and leader of the BJD legislature party," he said.

Senior MLA Prasanna Acharya was named the deputy leader of the opposition, while former speaker Pramila Mallik would be the chief whip of the opposition in the House.

Patnaik named Pratap Keshari Deb as the deputy chief whip of the opposition in the assembly.

The BJD, which ruled the state for 24 years, lost power to the BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Now, dead frog found in potato wafer packet in Gujarat
Now, dead frog found in potato wafer packet in Gujarat

The complaint came days after a Mumbai resident claimed to have found a piece of human finger in the ice cream he had ordered online.

Foden: Partnership with Bellingham will only flourish
Foden: Partnership with Bellingham will only flourish

After a shaky start to England's European Championship campaign that had critics questioning his starting spot, Phil Foden insists his partnership with Jude Bellingham will only flourish.

Budget 2024: MSME ministry gets 'positive' feedback on 45-day payment rule
Budget 2024: MSME ministry gets 'positive' feedback on 45-day payment rule

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) has received "positive" feedback from industry regarding the 45-day payments cycle for MSMEs, according to a senior official familiar with the matter. The comment assumes...

Mandhana, Harmanpreet tons carry India to 325/3 vs SA
Mandhana, Harmanpreet tons carry India to 325/3 vs SA

Mandhana 136 (120b, 18x4, 2x6) and Harmanpreet 103 not out (88b, 9x4, 3x6) ran roughshod over the Proteas bowlers after being asked to bat first.

With renewed styles, Spain-Italy set to spring surprise
With renewed styles, Spain-Italy set to spring surprise

It will be the fifth edition in a row that the two heavyweights have met head to head at a European Championship.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances