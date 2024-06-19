RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Nadda reviews heatwave situation, preparedness
June 19, 2024  19:01
Amid scalding temperatures in large parts of the country, Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Wednesday reviewed the heatwave situation and preparedness of central government hospitals.

Nadda directed officials to ensure that all hospitals are prepared for providing the best care to those affected.

He also ordered that special heatwave units be started in the central government-run hospitals.

Earlier this month, the Union health ministry urged states and Union Territories to conduct follow-up reviews for ensuring dedicated heatstroke rooms, ORS corners and strengthening surveillance, besides implementing critical fire and electrical safety measures at all healthcare facilities.

They were asked to assess the preparedness for heatwave conditions and the fire and electrical safety measures adopted by the healthcare facilities. -- PTI 
