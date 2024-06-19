RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Monsoon to strengthen in Maharashtra by June 21-22
June 19, 2024  14:01
image
The south-west monsoon, which has slowed down after hitting Mumbai, is gathering pace and is expected to progress further by June 21-22, an official of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday. 

 The progress of the monsoon will provide a much-needed relief to north India, which is reeling under an intense heatwave. 

"Monsoon activity was weak after it hit Mumbai, but it is slowly turning moderate. It will strengthen by June 21-22 and coastal Maharashtra is likely to receive good rainfall. Central Maharashtra, including Marathwada, will receive light to moderate rainfall during this time," Sunil Kamble, Head of the Regional Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai, said. 

Several parts of Mumbai received showers on Wednesday morning, but it was insufficient to give respite from oppressive heat. Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on June 9, two days ahead of its normal schedule.

 Since then it made little progress and it is yet to cover parts of northern Maharashtra and Vidarbha. India has received 20 per cent less rainfall since the start of the monsoon period on June 1, with the rain-bearing system making no significant progress between June 12 and 18. 

 On Tuesday the IMD said that June will receive below-normal rainfall. June and July are considered the most important monsoon months for agriculture because most of the sowing for the Kharif crop takes place during this period. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

8 Heart Disease Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore
8 Heart Disease Warning Signs You Shouldn't Ignore

A toothache or jaw pain can be a warning sign of an impending heart disease warns cardiologist Dr Ajit Menon.

'Congress Will Collapse Without Gandhis'
'Congress Will Collapse Without Gandhis'

'What matters is policies, not personalities like Priyanka, Rahul or Modi.'

Gains for Bata hinge on recovery hopes, rising premium portfolio
Gains for Bata hinge on recovery hopes, rising premium portfolio

The stock of footwear major Bata India has been the highest gainer among larger listed footwear companies since the start of the month on expectations of a recovery in the value segment, new launches and measures by the new government to...

Balasore still under curfew, entry points sealed
Balasore still under curfew, entry points sealed

Curfew remained in force in the northern Odisha town of Balasore for the second day on Wednesday following a clash between two groups over animal slaughter in which 10 people were injured, an official said.

'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'

'I am old school and want what my parents have. They have been together for 35 years and still go on dates.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances