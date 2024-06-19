RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi 3.0 is nothing but gaslighting, says Sitharaman's husband
June 19, 2024  12:07
Political economist Parakala Prabhakar was one of the few commentators in India who had predicted before the elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not get more than 240 seats! And he was bang on!

In his interview to Rediff.com, Prabhakar -- who is married to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- had said, "Modi fatigue has set in, and the BJP is in for huge punishment by the electorate."

"If it gets to his nerves every day when he has to placate his allies, he might take a very far reaching significant decision and dissolve the House. He will then go to the people and say, 'I wanted to implement many things but could not because my allies were not cooperating. So, I want a clear mandate'," Prabhakar tells Rediff.com's Shobha Warrier in the first of a two-part interview. Read it here. 
What's Quiet Vacationing?
Quiet vacationing is a valuable tool to manage stress and maintain well-being during busy periods. It's not a replacement for a full vacation but a way to cope with breaks.

Neeraj Chopra prioritises health for Paris 2024 chase
Neeraj Chopra won gold at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on Tuesday and while the winning throw was well short of his personal best the Indian said he is happy with his fitness ahead of the Paris Olympics.

Tim David adds leg spin to arsenal for Australia in T20 WC
Australia's Tim David working 'hard' on leg-spin, looking to find his 'own method'

Rishi, What Will Ma-In-Law Sudha Murty Think?!
How would Sudhaji react to these photographs of her beloved son-in-law Rishi Sunak fishing?

Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat
The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase on Sunday when Tanzim had a verbal spat with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel

