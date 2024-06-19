Modi 3.0 is nothing but gaslighting, says Sitharaman's husband





In his interview to Rediff.com, Prabhakar -- who is married to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman -- had said, "Modi fatigue has set in, and the BJP is in for huge punishment by the electorate."





Shobha Warrier in the first of a two-part interview. Read it "If it gets to his nerves every day when he has to placate his allies, he might take a very far reaching significant decision and dissolve the House. He will then go to the people and say, 'I wanted to implement many things but could not because my allies were not cooperating. So, I want a clear mandate'," Prabhakar tells Rediff.com'sin the first of a two-part interview. Read it here.

Political economistr was one of the few commentators in India who had predicted before the elections that the Bharatiya Janata Party would not get more than 240 seats! And he was bang on!