Love you most: Priyanka tells birthday boy Rahul





Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to make her electoral debut by contesting the Lok Sabha bypoll from Wayanad.





Rahul Gandhi won the Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. He has decided to retain Raebareli, a traditional party stronghold, with the party deciding to field Priyanka Gandhi from Wayanad.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra shares this image on X writing, "Happy Birthday to my sweet brother whose unique perspective on life, the universe and everything lights up the path. Always my friend, my fellow traveller, argumentative guide, philosopher and leader. Keep shining, love you the most!"