Kuwait to give Rs 12.5L compensation to fire victims
June 19, 2024  09:40
image
The Kuwaiti government will give USD 15,000 each as compensation to the families of the victims of the devastating fire that killed 50 people, including 46 Indians, in the southern Ahmadi Governorate, according to a media report. 

 The massive fire which occurred at a seven-storey building in the city of Mangaf on July 12 was caused by an electrical short circuit in the guard's room on the structure's ground floor, according to Kuwaiti authorities. 

 The building was home to 196 migrant workers, mostly Indians. On the orders of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the victims' families will receive compensation amounting to USD 15,000 each (Rs 12.5 lakh), the Arab Times newspaper reported on Tuesday. 

 Citing government sources, the newspaper said the compensation payments will be processed and delivered to the victims' embassies.
