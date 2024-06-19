RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kiran Choudhry, daughter join BJP
June 19, 2024  11:21
image
Former Haryana Congress leaders Kiran Choudhary and her daughter Shruti Choudhry along with their supporters joined the BJP on Wednesday in the presence of senior party leaders in New Delhi. 

 Both Kiran Choudhry and Shruti Choudhry had resigned from the primary membership of the Congress on Tuesday, alleging that the state unit of the party was being run as a "personal fiefdom", in an apparent reference to former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. 

 Kiran Choudhry is daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal and a sitting MLA from Tosham in Bhiwani district. Shruti Choudhry was the working president of the Haryana unit of the Congress. 

 They joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, party national general secretary Tarun Chugh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and other senior leaders at the party headquarters in Delhi.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat
Bangladesh's Tanzim fined for verbal spat

The incident took place in the third over of the Nepal chase on Sunday when Tanzim had a verbal spat with Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel

When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell
When Ananya Twinkled As Tinker Bell

Ananya attended the Swarovski Masters of Light exhibition in Milan as a fairy.

'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'
'Pyaar Pyaar Hota Hai, Be It In 2003 Or 2024'

'I am old-school and want my parents had. They have been together for 35 years and still go on dates.'

What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?
What's Tendulkar Doing With Trevor Noah?

'A cricketer, a doctor, and a comic walk into a conversation about timing,' Sachin noted.

When Tyrants Hang Out...
When Tyrants Hang Out...

Vladimir Putin -- who only travels to countries (like China, North Korea) where he cannot be arrested and extradited to The Hague to face the International Court of Justice -- embraces Kim Jong Un on his arrival in Pyongyang early on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances