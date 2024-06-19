RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal's judicial custody extended till July 3
June 19, 2024  14:49
A Delhi court on Wednesday extended till July 3 the judicial custody of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam. Special Judge Niyay Bindu extended the custody of Kejriwal after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier. 

 During the hearing, the counsel appearing for Kejriwal, opposed the ED's application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds justifying extension of his custody. -- PTI
