Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded a Rs 100 crore bribe from the South Group for his party, the Enforcement Directorate claimed on Wednesday while opposing his bail application in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise scam.





The central probe agency told the court that if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has been arrayed as an accused in the case, commits a crime, the person in charge of the party will be held culpable.

The ED told the court that when former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was made an accused in the case, the AAP was not named as an accused.





"Kejriwal demanded bribe. He asked for bribe of Rs 100 crore. Kejriwal asked for funds for the AAP. Kejriwal demanded kickbacks from South Group. You can't say he is not guilty of offence. If AAP commits a crime, then every person in charge of the party will be deemed to be guilty, the ED told Special Judge Niyay Bindu.





"Now AAP has been made an accused. Kejriwal is responsible for the conduct (of the party), it added.





Kejriwal is the national convenor of AAP.





The judge, meanwhile, also extended Kejriwal's judicial custody after he was produced before the court through video conference on expiry of his judicial custody granted earlier.





The counsel appearing for Kejriwal opposed the ED's application seeking extension of his judicial custody, saying there were no grounds to justify his continued incarceration.





During the arguments on his bail application, Kejriwal's counsel told the court that the entire case against him rested upon statements.





"The statements are of those who have confessed themselves to be guilty. They are not saints here. They are those who are not only tainted but it appears that some were arrested and were given a promise of bail and promise of being granted pardon. Approvers. And there is another category who have not been arrested," the counsel said. -- PTI