RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
IYC distributes air coolers in Delhi on Rahul's b'day
June 19, 2024  20:29
image
Amid the ongoing heatwave condition in the national capital, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday distributed air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi on the occasion of party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday.

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has distributed around 70 coolers to the people at their office in central part of the national capital, they said. 

"On the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, in view of the intense heat and heatwave in Delhi, air coolers were distributed to the shelter homes of the city, along with this we also distributed copies of the Constitution to the people and also organised cold water service in many districts of Delhi," IYC president Srinivas BV said. 

IYC national general secretary in-charge Coco Padhi said that on this occasion, many social programmes like blood donation camps and tree planting programmes etc. have been organised by all the state units of the Youth Congress across the country. 

Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all party workers to avoid any grand celebrations and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity. 

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures
Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures

The English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the titanic Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24

9 dead, many hospitalised as heatwave batters Delhi
9 dead, many hospitalised as heatwave batters Delhi

To ensure immediate cooling of the body, the hospital has set up a first-of-its-kind heatstroke unit.

Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC for an hour
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC for an hour

SpiceJet said the air conditioning in its Delhi to Darbhanga flight "experienced slight inefficiency" during boarding at Delhi Airport

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court
Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

During the arguments, the Kejriwal's counsel told the court that the entire case upon the CM rests on statements.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances