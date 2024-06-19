IYC distributes air coolers in Delhi on Rahul's b'day

Amid the ongoing heatwave condition in the national capital, the Indian Youth Congress on Wednesday distributed air coolers to shelter home dwellers in Delhi on the occasion of party leader Rahul Gandhi's birthday.





The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has distributed around 70 coolers to the people at their office in central part of the national capital, they said.





"On the birthday of Rahul Gandhi, in view of the intense heat and heatwave in Delhi, air coolers were distributed to the shelter homes of the city, along with this we also distributed copies of the Constitution to the people and also organised cold water service in many districts of Delhi," IYC president Srinivas BV said.





IYC national general secretary in-charge Coco Padhi said that on this occasion, many social programmes like blood donation camps and tree planting programmes etc. have been organised by all the state units of the Youth Congress across the country.





Gandhi, a former Congress president and MP from Rae Bareli, has instructed all party workers to avoid any grand celebrations and instead celebrate this occasion by engaging in humanitarian efforts and charity.





Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal. -- PTI