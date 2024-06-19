RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


India will get below-normal monsoon rainfall in June
June 19, 2024  01:43
File image
India will get below-normal monsoon rainfall in June, the India meteorological department said on Tuesday as the north and northwestern parts of the country reeled under an intense heatwave. 

"The average June rainfall for the country as a whole is most likely to be below normal i.e. less than 92 percent of the Long Period Average," the IMD said in an update to the monsoon forecast. 

India has received 20 per cent deficient rains since the southwest monsoon set in over Kerala on May 30. -- PTI
