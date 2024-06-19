India takes on Afghanistan in their first Super Eight clash tomorrow





India will be taking on Afghanistan in their first Super Eight clash on June 20 at Bridgetown. India remained unbeaten in the group stage with wins over Ireland, Pakistan and the USA in low-scoring games, with their last game against Canada on June 15 having been washed out due to rain.

Ahead of the clash between India and Afghanistan in the Super 8s of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra said that winning the toss and batting first at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, could prove advantageous.