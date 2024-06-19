How Delhi's severe heat wave is affecting flights





A senior official in the Ministry of Civil Aviation said that flight operations have been impacted because of high temperatures and following safety guidelines. Flights get delayed sometimes or wait for the wind speed to settle down.





Another senior official with a domestic airline said that during high temperatures, the air becomes thin.





Aircraft require lift to take off and lift is affected by the density of the surrounding air. The effects of hot air are felt most during takeoff and the initial climb. Sometimes passengers might feel mid-air turbulence due to this reason.





"In extreme weather conditions like high temperatures and wind speeds, we proceed only after clearance from the Air Traffic Control, (ATC)," said the official.





The other alternate is to adjust operations by reducing fuel or baggage and, in some cases, shedding passengers to help aircraft operate, the official added. -- ANI

