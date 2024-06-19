Govt monetises Rs 1.56 lakh cr assets in FY24, falls short of Rs 1.8 lakh cr target

The government monetised assets worth Rs 1.56 lakh crore under the National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) in 2023-24, lower than the target of Rs 1.8 lakh crore, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Under the NMP, the aggregate monetisation potential of the central government's brownfield infrastructure assets has been estimated at Rs 6 lakh crore over a four-year period, from FY22 to FY25.

According to the statement, the total target for the first two years -- 2021-22 and 2022-23 -- under NMP was around Rs 2.5 lakh crore, against which around Rs 2.30 lakh crore was achieved.

"During the financial year 2023-24, against the target of Rs 1.8 lakh crore, which is the highest among all the four years, the achievement has been around Rs 1.56 lakh crore," it said.

Further, this achievement in 2023-24 is around 159 per cent of 2021-22, the statement added.

The ministries of road transport and highways monetised assets worth Rs 40,314 crore in FY24, while the amounts for coal ministry was Rs 56,794 crore, power (Rs 14,690 crore), mines (Rs 4,090 crore), petroleum and natural gas (Rs 9,587 crore), urban (Rs 6,480 crore), and shipping (Rs 7,627 crore), the statement said.

All these ministries achieved 70 per cent of their monetisation targets, it added.

Asset monetisation is aimed at tapping private sector investment to create new infrastructure. -- PTI