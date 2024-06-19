RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Detention of jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh extended by a year
June 19, 2024  20:45
image
Detention of radical Sikh preacher and newly elected MP from Khadoor Sahib seat Amritpal Singh, who is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail, has been extended by a year.
   
The Punjab government's home affairs and justice department ordered the extension on June 3 -- a day before the Lok Sabha election results came out.
 
The details of the order were revealed to the media on Wednesday.
 
The chief of the 'Waris Punjab De' outfit is currently lodged in the Assam jail along with nine of his associates under the National Security Act.
 
Contending as an Independent, he won the 2024 Lok Sabha electoral battle from the Khadoor Sahib constituency, with his nearest rival being Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.
 
Amritpal won by a margin of 1,97,120 votes. He polled 4,04,430 votes, while Zira got 2,07,310.
 
"On the basis of the facts and circumstances, the advisory board is of the opinion that there is sufficient cause for the detention of the detenue Amritpal Singh Sandhu @ Amritpal Singh under the provisions of National Security Act, 1980," read the June 3 order.
 
According to the order, the detention of the preacher has been extended for a period of 12 months from April 23, 2024.
 
Amritpal, who styled himself after slain Khalistani militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23 last year following an over a month-long manhunt.
 
The Khalistan sympathizer had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing appearances. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India beat SA in last-over thriller, clinch ODI series
In Pictures - India beat SA in last-over thriller, clinch ODI series

Mandhana 136 (120b, 18x4, 2x6) and Harmanpreet 103 not out (88b, 9x4, 3x6) ran roughshod over the Proteas bowlers after being asked to bat first.

Budget: SBI chief pitches for tax relief on interest income
Budget: SBI chief pitches for tax relief on interest income

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has pitched for tax relief on interest income, saying it would help banks to garner savings that could be used for funding long-term infra projects. Currently, banks are required to deduct...

In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller

IMAGES from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.

Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures
Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures

The English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the titanic Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances