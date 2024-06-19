RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Denied ticket, Himachal Cong leader hints at contesting as independent
June 19, 2024  20:39
image
Denied the ticket by the Congress for Dehra assembly bypoll, party leader Rajesh Sharma on Wednesday hinted that he would contest the seat as an independent.
   
The development comes a day after the Congress declared Kamlesh Thakur, wife of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, as its candidate from the Dehra constituency.
 
On Wednesday, Sharma, who had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls on a Congress ticket from Dehra, convened a meeting of his supporters to discuss his strategy.
 
Addressing his supporters, Sharma emphasized his commitment to the people of Dehra, stating, "I do not crave for the chair, but I cannot betray the people of Dehra." 
 
At the meeting, the Congress leader became emotional and expressed his disappointment and frustration. Suddenly his health deteriorated and he was admitted to the Civil Hospital Dehra, where a team of doctors is monitoring his condition.
 
The decision to nominate Kamlesh Thakur has stirred controversy within the Congress, and the party may face problems if Sharma contests as an independent from Dehra. 
 
The bypoll to Dehra assembly seat will be held on July 10. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures
Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures

The English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the titanic Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24

9 dead, many hospitalised as heatwave batters Delhi
9 dead, many hospitalised as heatwave batters Delhi

To ensure immediate cooling of the body, the hospital has set up a first-of-its-kind heatstroke unit.

Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC for an hour
Spicejet passengers made to sit in flight without AC for an hour

SpiceJet said the air conditioning in its Delhi to Darbhanga flight "experienced slight inefficiency" during boarding at Delhi Airport

Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court
Kejriwal demanded Rs 100 cr bribe, ED tells court

During the arguments, the Kejriwal's counsel told the court that the entire case upon the CM rests on statements.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances