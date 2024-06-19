Delhi's power demand at all-time high amid heatwave

Massive consumption of electricity amid a punishing heat wave sustaining over weeks pushed peak power demand of Delhi to an all-time high level of 8,656 MW on Wednesday afternoon, said discom officials.

The previous peak power demand, recorded on Tuesday, was 8,647 MW.

According to the real time data of State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) Delhi, the peak power demand reached 8,656 MW at 15:06:55 hrs on Wednesday.

Delhi experienced the warmest night in 12 years on Tuesday with the minimum temperature settling at 35.2 degrees Celsius, over eight notches above the season's normal, the weather office said.

The maximum temperature of the day was 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's peak power demand clocked 8,000 MW for the first time on May 22, 2024 after which it has breached the 8,000 MW level nine times.

The peak demand of the city has been above 7,000 MW for 31 days in a trot, said discom officials

Air conditioning accounts for a whopping 30-50 per cent of a household and commercial establishment's annual energy costs, they said.

Sharing power sharing tips, the officials of the distribution companies said that by increasing the temperature setting on one's air conditioner by just one degree Celsius, electricity consumption can be slashed by approximately 6 per cent. -- PTI