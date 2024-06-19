RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Dalai Lama's legacy will live forever, you'll be gone: Pelosi on Xi
June 19, 2024  15:15
Former US House Speaker Nancy Peolsi who is part of a US bipartisan delegation, which met with the Dalai Lama on Wednesday launched a broadside against Xi Jinping, stating that while the legacy of the Tibetan spiritual leader will live forever, the Chinese President will be gone in a few years.

 Pelosi who is on a two-day visit to India said "no one will give credit" Xi for anything. "His Holiness Dalai Lama, with his message of knowledge, tradition, compassion, purity of soul and love, will live a long time and his legacy will live forever. But you, the President of China, you'll be gone and nobody will give you credit for anything," said the former US House Speaker. 

 Pelosi said that the Dalai Lama would not approve of her comment against the Chinese. "When I criticize the Chinese government, he says, let's pray for Nancy to rid her of her negative attitudes," Pelosi said during the public felicitation programme at Tsuglagkhang Complex in Dharamshala. -- ANI
