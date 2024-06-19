RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengali actor Rituparna Sengupta quizzed in ration 'scam'
June 19, 2024  21:55
image
Bengali filmstar Rituparna Sengupta was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday in connection with its investigation into the multi-crore ration distribution irregularities, officials said.

During the questioning, which lasted for over five hours, Sengupta was asked about her relation with former Food and Supplies Minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, who had been arrested in the case, they said.

She was also asked if any financial transactions happened between her office and the state Food and Supplies Department when Mallick was the minister, they added.

"We also verified some details, including transactions made through her bank accounts. She has submitted a few documents, which will also be verified," an ED officer said.

Following the questioning, Sengupta claimed that she had no connection with the alleged irregularities.

"I have cooperated with them throughout. I have provided them with the necessary documents. I cannot talk much about the matter," she said while leaving the ED office. 

The ED had asked the actress to before it on June 5, but as she was in the US, she had requested the agency for another date.

In 2019, Sengupta was questioned by the ED in the Rose Valley chit-fund case. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - India beat SA in last-over thriller, clinch ODI series
In Pictures - India beat SA in last-over thriller, clinch ODI series

Mandhana 136 (120b, 18x4, 2x6) and Harmanpreet 103 not out (88b, 9x4, 3x6) ran roughshod over the Proteas bowlers after being asked to bat first.

Budget: SBI chief pitches for tax relief on interest income
Budget: SBI chief pitches for tax relief on interest income

State Bank of India chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has pitched for tax relief on interest income, saying it would help banks to garner savings that could be used for funding long-term infra projects. Currently, banks are required to deduct...

In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller
In Pictures - Albania strike late to hold Croatia in thriller

IMAGES from the Euro 2024 Group B match between Croatia and Albania at Hamburg Volksparkstadion, in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday.

Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body
Darshan paid Rs 30 lakh to dispose Renukaswamy's body

A total 17 people, including Darshan and his friend Pavithra Gowda, are accused in the murder case.

Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures
Match officials named for T20 WC Super 8 fixtures

The English duo of Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth will officiate the titanic Group 1 Super Eight clash between India and Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia on June 24

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances