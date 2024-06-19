RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Beloved document
June 19, 2024  14:38
image
Apart from a brief period during the Emergency and the Janata Party government that followed, the Constitution has never been perceived by ordinary citizens as shaping everyday life in India, writes Arghya Sengupta. Read the column here. 
