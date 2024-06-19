RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Assam floods leave 26 dead, 1.52L people homeless
June 19, 2024  10:14
The flood situation in Assam is still grim, as over 1.61 lakh people in 15 districts have been affected by the deluge and the flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far. According to the flood reports of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), one person died in Hailakandi district on Tuesday after drowning in flood waters. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), meanwhile, said that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over many parts of North India during Wednesday and gradually abate thereafter due to an approaching western disturbance towards northwest India.

 The ASDMA flood reports stated that this year's flood has claimed 26 lives in the state so far. 

 The flood situation in Karimganj district has become worse as more than 1.52 lakh people, including 41,711 children, have been affected. 225 villages under Nilambazar, RK Nagar, Karimganj, and Badarpur revenue circles in Karimganj district have been affected by the deluge and 22,464 flood-affected people are taking shelter in relief camps and relief distribution centres set up by the district administration.
