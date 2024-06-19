Amazon package with live cobra delivered to B'lore couple

Sign inCreate Account
'Sometimes, you are a good player, and you haven't made it. I think they have done very well for India.'
Midcap stocks Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch, and Samvardhana Motherson are expected to earn upgrades.
Pakistan's disappointing group stage exit, which included losses to India and debutants USA, has sparked widespread criticism.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he sees a new opening to engage with India on 'some very serious' issues on national security after the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to office for a third consecutive term.
Athletes and climate experts have expressed concerns that extreme heat could lead to severe health issues, including the risk of sportspeople collapsing or, in the worst-case scenarios, dying during the events.