Amazon package with live cobra delivered to B'lore couple
June 19, 2024  09:48
image
A couple from Bengaluru found a spectacled cobra in their Amazon package containing an Xbox controller. The snake was stuck to the packaging tape.
TOP STORIES

A Gift For Kohli From A Cricket Legend
A Gift For Kohli From A Cricket Legend

'Sometimes, you are a good player, and you haven't made it. I think they have done very well for India.'

Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps
Coming! Changes In Mid Caps, Large Caps

Midcap stocks Hero MotoCorp, Zydus Lifesciences, JSW Energy, NHPC, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Bosch, and Samvardhana Motherson are expected to earn upgrades.

Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pakistan
Kirsten Comments Spark Outrage In Pakistan

Pakistan's disappointing group stage exit, which included losses to India and debutants USA, has sparked widespread criticism.

Trudeau to discuss 'serious security issues' with India
Trudeau to discuss 'serious security issues' with India

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that he sees a new opening to engage with India on 'some very serious' issues on national security after the return of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to office for a third consecutive term.

Paris Olympics Will Be HOT!
Paris Olympics Will Be HOT!

Athletes and climate experts have expressed concerns that extreme heat could lead to severe health issues, including the risk of sportspeople collapsing or, in the worst-case scenarios, dying during the events.

