10 dead in TN hooch tragedy, collector sacked
June 19, 2024  21:36
Representational image
10 people have died in hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi district. 

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has ordered a CB-CID inquiry into the issue and transferred District Collector Sravankumar Jatavath and appointed MS Prashanth as the new collector for Kallkurichi district. 

Kallakurichi SP Samaysingh Meena has been suspended and Rajath Chaturvedi has been appointed as the new SP. 

Many police officials have also been placed under suspension.
