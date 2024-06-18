Wonder if Priyanka more useless than Rahul: BJP





Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge had announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad on Monday.





The by-election in the Wayanad seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli seat, the other seat he won in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.





"If Priyanka is going to contest from Wayanad it's good enough, people of Wayanad will decide whether they want someone from the feeling family all the time. It will be good to watch a competition between Rahul and Priyanka in parliament, that who is more useless," he told ANI.





Terming Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the "most popular" face in Congress, former Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam also recommended Priyanka's name for the post of Congress president.





Communist Party of India leader, Annie Raja who had contested against Rahul Gandhi also slammed Rahul Gandhi over "political morality" and said he didn't inform voters of Wayanad that he would contest from the Rae Bareli seat.





"That is their party's decision and it's their prerogative. I had said this that time (during elections) also that to keep political morality, Rahul Gandhi should've informed the voters because they had given him a huge majority and victory. Voters should have been informed that he was planning to contest from another constituency. He didn't inform this, that is an injustice to the voters of Wayanad," Annie Raja told ANI.

