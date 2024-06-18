Who will be Speaker? Rajnath's meeting today





As per the sources, at the meeting ahead of the first Parliament session, post the 2024 general elections, scheduled for June 24, NDA leaders will discuss ways to ensure better floor coordination among NDA partners during the session, which will also witness the election for the Speaker post.





Rajnath Singh has been given the responsibility to build a consensus for the election of the Speaker's post among alliance parties as well as opposition parties.





The opposition INDIA bloc is likely to field a candidate for the Speaker's post if the Deputy Speaker's post, as is the norm, is not given to them.





The election for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker is scheduled to be held on June 26. -- ANI

Amid suspense over the Lok Sabha Speaker post ahead of the Parliament Session, a meeting of ministers are set to be held at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's residence on Tuesday evening, according to sources.