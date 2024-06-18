RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


US Congressional delegation arrives in Dharamsala for meeting with Dalai Lama
June 18, 2024  22:20
Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama
A US Congressional delegation led by house foreign affairs committee chairman Michael McCaul arrived in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamsala on Tuesday to meet Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. 

The delegation comprised former US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Congress members Mariannette Miller, Gregory Meeks, Nicole Malliotakis, Jim McGovern and Ami Bera. 

The delegation is on a two-day visit here and will meet the Dalai Lama on Wednesday morning, officials said. 

After arrival at the Gaggal Airport Dharamsala, McCaul expressed enthusiasm about the visit and said, "We are excited to meet His Holiness the Dalai Lama and to talk about many things, including the bill which passed by Congress basically says that the United states of America stands with the people of Tibet." 

Asked if US President Joe Biden will sign the bill, McCaul said, "Yes, he will." 

Officials of the Dharamsala-based Central Tibetan Administration, including Dolma Tsering, the minister for information and international relations, greeted the delegation at the airport. -- PTI
