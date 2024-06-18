RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Trinamool MPs meet Uddhav, 2nd interaction in a month
June 18, 2024  22:00
A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs called on Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday, days after the Lok Sabha poll results which saw the opposition INDIA bloc performing better than expected. 

The delegation comprised TMC members of Parliament Kalyan Banerjee, Sagarika Ghose and Saket Gokhale. 

This was the second visit of TMC leaders to 'Matoshree', the residence of the Thackerays in Bandra east, this month. 

Earlier this month, just after the Lok Sabha polls, TMC leaders Abhishek Banerjee and Derek O'Brien had met Thackeray, whose party and the political outfit ruling West Bengal are constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc. 

The twin meetings in less than three weeks signify the growing ties between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the party headed by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. 

The delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs was in Mumbai to meet officials of capital market regulator SEBI over the alleged stock market manipulation following exit polls earlier this month. 

Earlier in the day, the delegation members called on NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar who supported their demand for an investigation into the alleged stock market manipulation.
