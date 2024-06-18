Symbol of dynasticism: BJP on Priyanka's poll debut

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed the Congress accusing it of indulging in "dynastic politics" after party leader Rahul Gandhi decided to retain the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacate Wayanad in Kerala for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest the by-elections from the seat.

"With Rahul Gandhi deciding to vacate the Wayanad seat and his sister to contest from there, it has become clear today that the Congress is not a political party but a company of the family," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonwala charged.

"Mother (Sonia Gandhi) will be in the Rajya Sabha, son (Rahul Gandhi) in the Lok Sabha from one seat (Rae Bareli) and Priyanka will also be in the Lok Sabha from another (Wayanad) seat. This is a symbol of dynasticism," he added.

The BJP's reaction came after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that Gandhi will keep the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala from where his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest.

The BJP spokesperson termed Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat as "betrayal" with the people of the constituency and alleged the decision also makes it clear that Gandhi family's "political legacy" will remain with its son.

"This shows who is first between the son and the daughter," he charged.

Poonawalla claimed that Gandhi has decided not to leave the Rae Bareli seat as he was aware that if he does so then this seat will go into the BJP's kitty in the bye-election.

Gandhi won the Rae Bareli seat due to the Samajwadi Party's support, he claimed.

"Immediately after the elections, the BJP one again became strong in this seat," he added.

Reacting to the development, BJP leader Ajay Alok took a swipe at Gandhi over him vacating the Wayanad seat and claimed that it will not be easy for Priyanka Gandhi to win from the seat.

"It is really interesting that the runaway bride has decided to flee from Wayanad," Alok told PTI, when asked for reaction on Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat in Kerala and retain Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh.

"But the election is not going to be easy (for Priyanka Gandhi). We will be contesting hard. Obviously, the Communist party is also going to give it a good try. But, if at all, she wins from Wayanad, it will be interesting in the Lok Sabha because people will question who decided to field Priyanka and what was the intent behind. Was it to create an alternate leadership?" the BJP leader said.