Son arrested for matricide, mom was going to sell land





The officials said the body has been recovered on the instance of the accused, Ramashankar, who was arrested Monday night.





According to the police, this alleged incident occurred on June 13 at Dharampur village under the Sakrauli police station area in Etah, UP.





Ramashankar, along with his friends Ram Babu and Neeraj, allegedly strangled his mother Seema Devi (50) to death and buried her body in his field, the police said.





They said that after Devi had been missing for several days, her step son Harpal lodged a police complaint, expressing apprehension that she could have been murdered. After the complaint was filed, police said they detained Ramashankar and interrogated him who allegedly confessed to the crime. Police on Monday night sent the body for a postmortem examination.

