RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sensex, Nifty hit new all-time high levels
June 18, 2024  09:55
image
 Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high levels in early trade on Tuesday helped by firm trends in global markets, buying in IT stocks and fresh foreign fund inflows.
   
Rising for the fourth straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 334.03 points to hit its fresh lifetime peak of 77,326.80. The NSE Nifty went up by 108.25 points to hit its new all-time high of 23,573.85.
 
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Wipro, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Hindustan Unilever were the biggest gainers.
 
Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were among the laggards.
 
In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the positive territory while Hong Kong quoted lower.
 
US markets ended higher on Monday.
 
Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 2,175.86 crore on Friday, according to exchange data.
 
Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.15 per cent to USD 84.12 a barrel.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Dalit Women Set The Agenda Of This Election'
'Dalit Women Set The Agenda Of This Election'

'They were very vocal on the defence of the Constitution, reservation, SC/ST Act and democratic rights.'

In Pictures - Record-breaking Pooran powers WI past Afghanistan
In Pictures - Record-breaking Pooran powers WI past Afghanistan

Nicholas Pooran smashed a record-breaking 98 off 53 balls as the West Indies trounced Afghanistan by 104 runs.

Soha's Sweet Eid With Inaaya
Soha's Sweet Eid With Inaaya

Film folk celebrated Eid Al-Adha with pretty pictures and warm words on Instagram.

What's US NSA Doing In Delhi?
What's US NSA Doing In Delhi?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in New Delhi.

How To Avoid Motor Insurance Claim Rejection
How To Avoid Motor Insurance Claim Rejection

Do not get repair work started without informing the insurer as the latter like to carry out end-to-end verification of damages and documents before approving a claim.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances