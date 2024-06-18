Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels





Besides, fresh foreign fund inflows boosted investor confidence, traders said. In a range-bound session, Sensex and Nifty settled at their new closing all-time high levels amid intense demand for realty, consumer durable and utility stocks.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher to hit lifetime high levels on Tuesday, helped by hectic buying in market heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys amid a firm trend in global equities.