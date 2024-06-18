Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levels

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh record high levelsJune 18, 2024 17:37
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ticked higher to hit lifetime high levels on Tuesday, helped by hectic buying in market heavyweights ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys amid a firm trend in global equities.
Besides, fresh foreign fund inflows boosted investor confidence, traders said. In a range-bound session, Sensex and Nifty settled at their new closing all-time high levels amid intense demand for realty, consumer durable and utility stocks.
