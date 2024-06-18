RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul informs LS office of retaining Rae Bareli
June 18, 2024  10:49
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday formally informed the Lok Sabha Speaker's office about retaining the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat and vacating the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.

According to the sources, the Congress leader submitted the letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker for this today.

Earlier on Monday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Priyanka Gandhi's candidature from Wayanad at a special press conference. If Priyanka Gandhi wins from Wayanad, three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family will be in Parliament - Sonia Gandhi in Rajya Sabha and Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi said on Monday that she will contest the bypoll from Wayanad but her decades-old association with Amethi and Rae Bareli will continue.

"I am very happy to be able to represent Wayanad and I will not let them feel his (Rahul Gandhi's) absence. I will work hard and I will try my best to make everyone happy and be a good representative. I have a very old relationship with Raebareli and Amethi and it cannot be broken. I will also help my brother in Rae Bareli. We will both be present in Rae Bareli and Wayanad," Priyanka Gandhi said at the special press conference.

Several Congress leaders hailed the duo's decision on the party's two prominent seats.
