Possibility of rain in Delhi in next 3-4 days: IMD





IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "Red alert has been issued in North India. North-West Himalayan region of India including Punjab and Haryana will experience cloudy weather from evening and rain is also expected...The heatwave situation is likely to reduce in Punjab and Haryana...From tomorrow, Orange alert will be issued in Delhi..."





"There is a possibility of rain in Delhi which is called pre-monsoon showers due to southwesterly winds in the next three or four days. Heat waves can be reduced. The discomfort which you are feeling indicates that moisture is increasing in your area," Sen added.

