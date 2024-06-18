RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Possibility of rain in Delhi in next 3-4 days: IMD
June 18, 2024  17:33
India Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that there is a possibility of light rain in the National Capital in the next three to four days amidst challenging weather conditions across the country. 

 IMD scientist Soma Sen told ANI, "Red alert has been issued in North India. North-West Himalayan region of India including Punjab and Haryana will experience cloudy weather from evening and rain is also expected...The heatwave situation is likely to reduce in Punjab and Haryana...From tomorrow, Orange alert will be issued in Delhi..." 

 "There is a possibility of rain in Delhi which is called pre-monsoon showers due to southwesterly winds in the next three or four days. Heat waves can be reduced. The discomfort which you are feeling indicates that moisture is increasing in your area," Sen added.
