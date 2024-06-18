Police to chargesheet Arundhati Roy next week





Roy and former Central University of Kashmir professor Sheikh Showkat Hussain were booked for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches at a conference organised under the banner of Azadi - The Only Way at LTG Auditorium, Copernicus Marg on October 21, 2010.





The FIR was registered at Tilak Marg Police Station on a complaint made by Sushil Pandit, a social activist from Kashmir, following the orders of the Court of Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi.





The case was later transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch for further investigations.





According to official sources, over a thousand-page charge sheet has been prepared by the Crime Branch in which Roy and Hussain on the basis of several videos and forensic evidence.





The police have cited over half a dozen eyewitness accounts, the sources said.





The forensic reports on the videos, which surfaced on social media, have also been provided as part of the investigations, the sources added. -- PTI

