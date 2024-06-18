RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Now 41 airports in India get hoax email bomb threat
June 18, 2024  21:09
File image/ANI Photo
File image/ANI Photo
Forty-one airports in the country received bomb threat emails on Tuesday and each of them was declared a hoax following anti-sabotage checks by security agencies that lasted for hours, official sources said. 

The emails were received at the airports around 12.40 pm from the email id exhumedyou888@gmail.com. 

The airports scrambled contingency measures, carried out anti-sabotage checks and swept the terminals following the respective bomb threat assessment committee recommendations, the sources said. 

An online group called "KNR" is suspected to be behind these hoax threat emails. 

The group reportedly issued similar emails to several schools in the Delhi-NCR on May 1, they said. 

The emails received by the airports carried almost the identical message: "Hello, there are explosives hidden in the Airport. The bombs will soon explode. You will all die." 

All the airports reported the threat to be a hoax and passenger movements were kept unhindered to the best of the capacities, the sources said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Who will make semis?
T20 WC: Who will make semis?

South Africa and India have advanced as the two other teams unbeaten in the group stage though both had their struggles in the United States leg of the tournament.

Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%
Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in March, saying elevated consumer confidence will drive spending, besides increased investments. In June update...

Internet suspended in Odisha town after two groups clash; curfew extended
Internet suspended in Odisha town after two groups clash; curfew extended

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath urged residents to stay indoors during the curfew period, emphasising that seven FIRs have been filed and 34 people detained on charges related to rioting since Monday.

Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?
Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?

'...there is every possibility that Shreyas will travel for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The last ODI that India played was in South Africa and he scored a half-century (52). He had 500 plus runs (530) in the World Cup and...

'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle
'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle

'As public figures we are entitled to receive all kinds of feedback. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent or family. I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances