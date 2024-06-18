RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Not some prasad, it's their right: Cong on Kisan fund release
June 18, 2024  12:04
The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the "recycling" of the headlines before the release of the 17th installment of PM-KISAN, saying it is not some "prasad" being bestowed on farmers but it's their legitimate right. 

 Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said as soon as the "one-third Pradhan Mantri" assumed office on 9th June, headlines screamed that the very first file he signed was to release the 17th instalment of PM-KISAN.

"Today again the headlines scream that the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri will release the 17th instalment of PM Kisan. This is how headlines keep getting recycled," Ramesh said in a post on X. 

 "The non-biological PM is not bestowing some prasad on kisaans. It is their legitimate right and entitlement," the Congress leader said. Prime Minister Modi will travel to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi on Tuesday, his first visit after assuming office for the third consecutive term. During his visit, the prime minister will participate in the PM-Kisan Samman Sammelan and release Rs 20,000 crore as part of the income support scheme for over 9.26 crore farmers. 

 After being sworn-in as prime minister for the third time, Modi signed his first file authorising the release of the 17th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi. In continuation of this commitment, Modi will release the instalment amounting to more than Rs 20,000 crore to around 9.26 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) through Direct Benefit Transfer, according to an official statement. PTI
