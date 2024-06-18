RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


No end to Delhi's water woes, long queues at tankers
June 18, 2024  12:18
image
Long lines of people were seen queuing up on Tuesday to fetch water from tankers across parts of the national capital, as the city sizzled in the summer heat. Morning visuals showed people from Kusumpur Pahadi in Vasant Vihar, Geeta Colony, and Okhla area seen standing in queues, holding onto cans and buckets and crowding around water tankers.

Amid soaring temperatures, these scenes have become a daily occurrence in the national capital in many areas since the start of the summer season this year A local resident from Okhla described her plight and said that their whole day goes into fetching water for the family. 

 "The situation is much worse here. Only two to three tankers come here in a day. The whole day goes into fetching water, when will we do the rest of the work?" she told ANI. 

 Chanakyapuri's Sanjay Camp, Geeta Colony in East Delhi, Patel Nagar, Mehrauli, and Chhatarpur are some of the areas in the national capital that have been affected by severe water crisis.

 Meanwhile, the water crisis has also incited a political storm in the national capital, with both BJP and AAP at loggerheads. The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of "orchestrating" the shortage in the national capital by trying to block the flow of water into the national capital.
