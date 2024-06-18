Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt





There have been no reports of any fatality.





The bridge, constructed by the Rural Works Department at a cost of Rs 10 crore, was not opened to the public as approach roads were yet to be constructed.





"The bridge collapse is a serious matter and the department has initiated disciplinary action against three senior officials, who were associated with the project right from the beginning," Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, RWD, said.





"The RWD has also constituted a high-level committee headed by the chief engineer (Purnea) to find out the reason for the collapse and also suggest necessary remedial measures. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days," Singh said. -- PTI

A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar collapsed in Araria district on Tuesday, the police said.