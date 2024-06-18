RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt
June 18, 2024  23:35
The collapsed bridge in Bihar's Araria/ANI Photo
The collapsed bridge in Bihar's Araria/ANI Photo
A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar collapsed in Araria district on Tuesday, the police said. 

There have been no reports of any fatality. 

The bridge, constructed by the Rural Works Department at a cost of Rs 10 crore, was not opened to the public as approach roads were yet to be constructed. 

"The bridge collapse is a serious matter and the department has initiated disciplinary action against three senior officials, who were associated with the project right from the beginning," Dipak Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary, RWD, said. 

"The RWD has also constituted a high-level committee headed by the chief engineer (Purnea) to find out the reason for the collapse and also suggest necessary remedial measures. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days," Singh said. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt orders probe into Bishnoi's Eid wish to Pak gangster from Guj jail
Govt orders probe into Bishnoi's Eid wish to Pak gangster from Guj jail

A video purportedly showing gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, lodged in Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Central Prison since August 2023, speaking to Pakistan's gangster Shahzad Bhatti on a video call surfaced on Tuesday, prompting the Gujarat government...

Archery World Cup: India compound teams qualify as top seeds
Archery World Cup: India compound teams qualify as top seeds

The India men's team topped with 2125 points, ahead of Italy (2121) and France (2118).

Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games
Neeraj Chopra strikes gold at Paavo Nurmi Games

Chopra had claimed the silver at this event in 2022.

Three-wheeler exports may continue to skid in FY25
Three-wheeler exports may continue to skid in FY25

India's three-wheeler exports, which have been on a downhill trajectory over the past few years, are showing no signs of recovery in FY25, with key markets like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and Egypt witnessing subdued demand. In...

Direct tax mop-up rises 21% to Rs 4.62 lakh cr
Direct tax mop-up rises 21% to Rs 4.62 lakh cr

Net direct tax collection grew 21 per cent to over Rs 4.62 lakh crore so far this fiscal, on higher advance tax payment by corporates.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances