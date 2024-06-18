RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
NCW got 12,600 complaints till June, highest from...
June 18, 2024  15:15
image
As many as 12,600 complaints have been received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) so far this year, with Uttar Pradesh achieving the dubious distinction of registering the highest number of complaints, according to official data. 

The highest number of complaints were received in the right to dignity category that involves harassment other than domestic violence. It stood at 3,107, according to the NCW data. This was followed by 3,544 complaints of domestic violence.

 Dowry harassment complaints stood at 1,957, molestation complaints at 817, police apathy against women complaints at 518, and rape and attempt to rape complaints at 657, the data showed. There were 493 complaints of sexual harassment, 339 of cyber crime, 345 of stalking and 206 of honour crimes, it stated.

 Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of complaints at 6,470 followed by Delhi at 1,113 and Maharashtra at 762, according to the data. Bihar recorded 584 complaints, Madhya Pradesh 514, Haryana 506, Rajasthan 408, Tamil Nadu 301, West Bengal 306 and Karnataka 305. A total of 28,811 complaints related to women were registered by the NCW in 2023, PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 World Cup: Batting a worry for South Africa ahead of USA clash
T20 World Cup: Batting a worry for South Africa ahead of USA clash

South Africa will have no room for error as their world-class batters will be keen to flex their muscles against a spirited USA in their opening Super Eight match of the T20 World Cup.

T20 WC: 'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'
T20 WC: 'Kuldeep can add extra bit of wicket-taking flair'

New Zealand great Stephen Fleming feels Kuldeep Yadav can provide that 'extra bit of wicket-taking flair' in the Super 8 stage.

Cong's 1/3rd PM jibe ahead of Modi's visit to Varanasi
Cong's 1/3rd PM jibe ahead of Modi's visit to Varanasi

Ramesh asked the PM why river Ganga is "dirtier than before" even after spending Rs 20,000 crore on the Namami Gange project.

Alcaraz wants to learn from Nadal at Paris Olympics
Alcaraz wants to learn from Nadal at Paris Olympics

World No 2 Carlos Alcaraz will pair up with 22-times Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in the doubles at the Paris Olympics.

What Star Rating Does Your AC Have?
What Star Rating Does Your AC Have?

Since 2008, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency is running a star rating programme, under which electric equipment are rated according to their efficiency. This in turn helps the consumers save electricity.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances