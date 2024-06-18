Nawabi mindset: BJP on Patole's feet being washed





The incident took place on Monday when Patole was on a tour of Akola district and attended a program in Wadegaon.





Following this he took a 'darshan' of the palanquin of Saint Gajanan Maharaj.





Patole apparently had walked through the mud at Nanasaheb Chincholkar Vidyalaya, where people had stopped for a 'Palkhi Darshan'. On returning to his car, a man was seen washing the dirt away from the Congress leader's feet.





A purported video of the incident soon surfaced on social media.





Addressing a press conference today, the Maharashtra Congress chief said, "...I am not hiding yesterday's incident. The worker was pouring water (on my feet). There was no tap - 'Har ghar mein nal, har ghar mein jal', otherwise I would have used water from the tap..."





BJP Mumbai's official handle on X and wrote in Marathi, "What is unfortunate is that the Congress is repeatedly insulting the workers who fight for their lives. It's a shame that Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole made an activist wash his feet because his feet was muddy. Is this the culture of Congress?"





BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla termed the action as Congress' "Nawabi feudal shehzada" mindset and demanded the party and Patole himself should apologize.





"Congress has a Nawabi Feudal Shehzada mindset. Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole's gets his leg and feet washed by a party worker in Akola. They treat Janta and workers like Ghulam & themselves like Kings & Queens. Imagine how they treat people without coming to power! What will they do if they by mistake come to power. Nana Patole must apologise & so must Congress," Poonawalla said on X.

Bharatiya Janata Party has questioned the "culture" of the Congress over the incident.