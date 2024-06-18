RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Modi's monthly radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' to resume from June 30
June 18, 2024  20:25
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his 'Mann Ki Baat' monthly radio broadcast will resume from June 30 and urged people to share their ideas and inputs for it. 

"Delighted to share that after a gap of some months due to the elections, #MannKiBaat is back! This month's programme will take place on Sunday, 30th June," he said in a post on X. 

"I call upon all of you to share your ideas and inputs for the same. Write on the MyGov Open Forum, NaMo App or record your message on 1800 11 7800," Modi said. 

Prime Minister Modi's monthly 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast was last aired on February 25 and then took a break for the Lok Sabha polls. 

In the 110th episode of the programme, Modi had asked first-time voters to poll in record numbers in the elections and said their maiden vote should be cast for the country. 

The Model Code of Conduct guidelines of the Election Commission asks governments to not use official events or public-funded platforms for something that may be seen to give the ruling party publicity or political advantage. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: Who will make semis?
T20 WC: Who will make semis?

South Africa and India have advanced as the two other teams unbeaten in the group stage though both had their struggles in the United States leg of the tournament.

Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%
Fitch raises India's FY25 growth forecast to 7.2%

Fitch Ratings on Tuesday raised India's growth forecast for the current fiscal to 7.2 per cent, from 7 per cent projected in March, saying elevated consumer confidence will drive spending, besides increased investments. In June update...

Internet suspended in Odisha town after two groups clash; curfew extended
Internet suspended in Odisha town after two groups clash; curfew extended

Balasore SP Sagarika Nath urged residents to stay indoors during the curfew period, emphasising that seven FIRs have been filed and 34 people detained on charges related to rioting since Monday.

Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?
Shreyas likely to return for SL ODIs?

'...there is every possibility that Shreyas will travel for the three-match ODI series in Sri Lanka. The last ODI that India played was in South Africa and he scored a half-century (52). He had 500 plus runs (530) in the World Cup and...

'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle
'Indian Hoga': Pak Pacer Rauf In Scuffle

'As public figures we are entitled to receive all kinds of feedback. They are entitled to support or criticise us. Nevertheless, when it comes to my parent or family. I will not hesitate to respond accordingly. It is important to show...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances