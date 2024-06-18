RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Markets continue record run; Sensex, Nifty climb to lifetime highs
June 18, 2024  20:04
Benchmark Sensex closed above the 77,000 level for the first time, and broader Nifty scaled a fresh peak on Tuesday as key equity indices stayed on the record-breaking run powered by a rally in index majors ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys. 

Besides, renewed foreign fund inflows amid a firm trend in global equities boosted investor confidence, traders said. 

In a range-bound session, Sensex and Nifty settled at their new closing all-time high levels amid intense demand for realty, consumer durable and utility stocks. 

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 308.37 points or 0.40 percent to settle at a new closing peak of 77,301.14. 

During the day, it jumped 374 points or 0.48 percent to hit the fresh lifetime peak of 77,366.77. -- PTI
