Markets continue record run; Sensex, Nifty climb to lifetime highs





Besides, renewed foreign fund inflows amid a firm trend in global equities boosted investor confidence, traders said.





In a range-bound session, Sensex and Nifty settled at their new closing all-time high levels amid intense demand for realty, consumer durable and utility stocks.





Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 308.37 points or 0.40 percent to settle at a new closing peak of 77,301.14.





During the day, it jumped 374 points or 0.48 percent to hit the fresh lifetime peak of 77,366.77. -- PTI

