Maliwal seeks to meet INDIA bloc on assault





She wrote the letter to leaders including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.





Maliwal, AAP Rajya Sabha MP, said she has been working on the ground for nine years and has heard over 1.7 lakh cases in Delhi Commission of Women. She further alleged that she was "beaten badly" at CM Kejriwal's and there was "character assassination" for speaking against the incident.





"Today I have written a letter on this subject to senior leaders of the INDIA alliance. I have asked for time to meet them," she added. Delhi's





Tis Hazari court last week extended Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till June 22. Kumar was arrested on May 18 by Delhi Police.

Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Tuesday wrote a letter to INDIA bloc leaders, elaborating on the alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former aide Bibhav Kumar, and sought time to meet them.