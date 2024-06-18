Ma Ganga has taken me in her lap: Modi in Varanasi

Ma Ganga has taken me in her lap: Modi in VaranasiJune 18, 2024 17:52
PM Modi in his first visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, after the polls says: "Maa Ganga has taken me in her lap, I have become part of Varanasi. People of Varanasi have not only chosen me as MP for third time but also as PM. It is very rare in democratic countries for govts to be elected for third consecutive term. But people of India did this.
"With blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, I became country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time."
At the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in the city, Narendra Modi says, "I went to Italy recently to participate in the G7 Summit. If we add all the voters of the G7 countries, still the number of voters in India will be 1.5 times more."
TOP STORIES
Charged-up: Bengaluru takes top spot in electric car registrations
Bengaluru outpaced Mumbai, Delhi, and Pune in 2023 to become India's leading city for electric car registrations. The city's tech-savvy workforce, increased acceptability, zero road tax, subsidised electricity for EV charging, and a...