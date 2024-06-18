Ma Ganga has taken me in her lap: Modi in Varanasi





At the PM Kisan Samman Sammelan in the city, Narendra Modi says, "I went to Italy recently to participate in the G7 Summit. If we add all the voters of the G7 countries, still the number of voters in India will be 1.5 times more."

"With blessings of Baba Vishwanath, Maa Ganga and love of Kashi's people, I became country's 'pradhan sevak' for third time."