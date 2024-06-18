Love and resilience in captivity with Gautam Navlakha

Sign inCreate Account
He said Priyanka could have been a wonderful candidate in Varanasi as well, especially looking at how good the Congress candidate did against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Among the 30 Sensex companies, Power Grid, Wipro, ICICI Bank, Titan, Mahindra & Mahindra, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, JSW Steel and State Bank of India were the biggest gainers. In contrast, Maruti, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Tata...
The threshold for a heat wave is met when the maximum temperature of a weather station reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains, 37 degrees in coastal areas, and 30 degrees in hilly regions, and the departure from normal is at...
Ayush refers to the six Indian systems of medicines, namely Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa-Rigpa and Homeopathy are majorly prevalent in the country.
Gautam Gambhir's appointment will be a mere formality as he is only one to have applied for the coach's post.