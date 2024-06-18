RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lo aa gayi Priyanka...
June 18, 2024  10:13
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoorshares this  image saying, "Na shak raha na shanka, lo aa gayi Priyanka.  #WelcomeToWayanad @INCIndia."

The Congress party in Kerala welcomed the candidature of the party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi for the by-poll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The by-election in the seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, which he won along with Wayanad in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.
