Lo aa gayi Priyanka...June 18, 2024 10:13
Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoorshares this image saying, "Na shak raha na shanka, lo aa gayi Priyanka. #WelcomeToWayanad @INCIndia."
The Congress party in Kerala welcomed the candidature of the party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi for the by-poll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The by-election in the seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, which he won along with Wayanad in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.