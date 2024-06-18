



The Congress party in Kerala welcomed the candidature of the party's general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi for the by-poll in the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The by-election in the seat was necessitated after Rahul Gandhi decided to retain Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli seat, which he won along with Wayanad in the recently held Lok Sabha elections.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoorshares this image saying, "Na shak raha na shanka, lo aa gayi Priyanka. #WelcomeToWayanad @INCIndia."