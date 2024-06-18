RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


King Charles honours India-born brain trauma expert
June 18, 2024  18:50
Britain's King Charles III/Jonathan Brady/Pool via Reuters
An India-born brain trauma expert and Professor of Anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge has been conferred with one of the high honours by Britain's King Charles III for "services to neurocritical care". 

Prof David Krishna Menon, head of division of anaesthesia at the University of Cambridge, was conferred with a Commander of the Order of the British Empire by the 75-year-old monarch in his annual Birthday Honours list over the weekend. 

Menon, who trained in medicine, anaesthesia and intensive care at the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research in Pondicherry, founded the Neurosciences Critical Care Unit at Addenbrooke's National Health Service teaching hospital in Cambridge and is renowned for his global clinical and research leadership in traumatic brain injury. 

"I am deeply honoured to be nominated for a CBE and accept it on behalf of all those who have worked with me during what has been and continues to be a very rewarding career," said Professor Menon. 

Menon, the son of P.G.K. Menon,  a senior official at All India Radio in Delhi, was raised in the city before going on for training in the field of medicine with his research interests focussed on neurocritical care, secondary brain injury, neuroinflammation, and metabolic imaging of acute brain injury. -- PTI
