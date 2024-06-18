Jolt to Cong in Haryana; senior leader Kiran Choudhary, daughter to join BJP





Confirming the development, Kiran Choudhary, who is also a sitting MLA, said she is quitting the Congress and joining the BJP on Wednesday.





Her daughter Shruti Choudhary, a former MP, is a working president of the Haryana Congress.





Kiran Choudhary, daughter-in-law of former Haryana chief minister Bansi Lal, is considered as bete noire of senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and is learnt to be upset with the denial of ticket to Shruti Choudhary from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh constituency in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.





The Congress had given the ticket from the seat to sitting MLA and Hooda loyalist Rao Dan Singh, who lost to BJP's sitting MP Dharambir Singh.





"Shruti and I will be joining the BJP in Delhi on Wednesday," Kiran Choudhary said. -- PTI

