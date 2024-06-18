RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
If there's even 0.001% negligence...: SC on NEET
June 18, 2024  11:57
image
Supreme Court issues a notice and seeks response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre on pleas relating to alleged paper leaks and malpractices in NEET-UG, 2024. "If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with," observes the Supreme Court. 

A vacation bench is hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to NEET-UG, 2024 examination. The court today came down heavily on the National Testing Agency which conducts the nationwide exam for medical college aspirants.

Last week, the NTA told the Supreme Court that grace marks given to 1,563 candidates in the NEET-UG exam would be scrapped and the candidates had the option of taking the exam again on June 23. The results of the re-test will be declared before June 30, the top court was told.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota'
'Shaadi nahin attend karne ka koi sawaal hi nahi paida hota'

'He can't remain upset for long, not with Sonakshi.'

What's cooking? Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar hold late-night meet
What's cooking? Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar hold late-night meet

The meeting was convened in the backdrop of the ruling Mahayuti's below par performance in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections.

5 Asanas For Kids During The Monsoon
5 Asanas For Kids During The Monsoon

These five asanas are easy to perform and require minimal space, making them ideal for indoor practice.

Will NZ captain Williamson quit T20 Internationals?
Will NZ captain Williamson quit T20 Internationals?

Following New Zealand's shock exit from the T20 World Cup, Kane Williamson was non-committal about his future.

'Housing finance Sector Will Only Grow'
'Housing finance Sector Will Only Grow'

'The demand for housing is always increasing, and so is housing shortage.'

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances