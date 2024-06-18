If there's even 0.001% negligence...: SC on NEET





A vacation bench is hearing a batch of pleas pertaining to NEET-UG, 2024 examination. The court today came down heavily on the National Testing Agency which conducts the nationwide exam for medical college aspirants.





Last week, the NTA told the Supreme Court that grace marks given to 1,563 candidates in the NEET-UG exam would be scrapped and the candidates had the option of taking the exam again on June 23. The results of the re-test will be declared before June 30, the top court was told.

Supreme Court issues a notice and seeks response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and Centre on pleas relating to alleged paper leaks and malpractices in NEET-UG, 2024. "If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it should be thoroughly dealt with," observes the Supreme Court.